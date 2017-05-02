Officials prepare to talk about farm animals on property

Tooele County officials are ready to tackle a possible revision to the county’s ordinance that limits the number of farm animals on unincorporated property for personal agriculture.

Current county code restricts the number of animals on property zoned for rural residential, agriculture and multiple-use purposes to four large animals or 10 fowl.

The chairman of the Tooele County Planning Commission has called the current ordinance unworkable.

“The current county ordinance makes no sense at all,” said chairman Lynn Butterfield. “We want to consider revisions to maintain our lifestyle and the character of our community.”

Three suggestions for changes to the county’s personal agriculture code were emailed this week to planning commission members, according to Tooele County Recorder Jerry Houghton.

Houghton said the summaries will be posted this week on the county’s website and the county’s SIRE WebCenter, an online repository for county agendas and supporting documents.

“These three suggestions are not staff recommendations,” Houghton said. “They are just a compilation of ideas from public comments that we have received.”

Houghton summarized the three suggestions as: keep the current ordinance as is, eliminate all limits on animals, and revise the current ordinance.

The planning commission will meet in a work meeting on May 17 to discuss the three suggestions, Houghton said.

Public comment is generally not part of work meetings. During work sessions, planning commission members discuss issues, review research and provide direction to staff.

Houghton said he has been asked by the planning commission to invite a representative of the Utah Farm Bureau and the Utah Department of Agriculture to be present at the work meeting as subject matter experts.

After the planning commission has approved a draft revision, it will be published and a public hearing scheduled, according to Houghton.

In the meantime, the public can send comments on the three suggestions by email to Tooele County Planner Blaine Gehring at bgerhing@tooeleco.org.

Comments received will be forwarded to all planning commission members, Houghton said.

The county ordinance on personal agriculture came to the forefront last fall.

After receiving complaints about the number of animals on two separate parcels, Gehring, who also serves as the county’s code enforcement officer, researched the county code.

Gehring found the four large animal or 10 fowl definition for personal agriculture. The rule is the same for all parcels regardless of size, he said.

County officials found 60 to 70 animals on a five-acre rural residential lot on East Bates Canyon Road. The owner was sent a letter from the county threatening criminal and/or civil legal action if he did not comply with the four large animals or 10 fowl personal agriculture code.

That action has been placed on hold pending the outcome of the planning commission’s decision on the current code, according to Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead.