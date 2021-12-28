Officials suspect Omicron variant has arrived in county

The new Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has most likely arrived in Tooele County, according to a health department official.

The variant was first detected in the United States on Dec. 1 and in Utah on Dec. 3.

Now, Dacota Shell, COVID-19 public information officer at the Tooele County Health Department said that Omicron has most likely arrived in Tooele.

“The Omicron variant is widespread throughout the state and is assumed to be in Tooele County,” Shell said.

Although health officials assume that Omicron has arrived in Tooele, they aren’t sure about the number of cases, because testing hasn’t concluded after the holiday season.

Because of limited research on Omicron, not much is known about the variant.

“As of right now, information on Omicron is limited, just because of how new the variant is,” Shell said. “It does spread more easily when compared to the original COVID-19 virus but as we’ve seen with other variants, it has changed to survive, which is a virus’s main purpose — to survive. More information is being gathered about the specifics of the new Omicron variant.”

Medical professionals believe that Omicron comes with mild symptoms so far.

“If mild disease aspects hold true, this is good news, meaning it won’t overwhelm our health systems,” Jade Murray, Tooele County Health Epidemiologist said.

Testing is still important, according to Shell.

“Make sure to get tested if you feel any symptoms,” she said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tooele County has had 14,135 positive cases of the virus, according to a report released by the Utah Department of Health released Monday.

There have also been 543 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in the county.

In the State of Utah, there have been 628,310 positive cases of COVID-19, 27,305 hospitalizations, and 3,770 deaths, according to the report.

4,207,639 individuals living in the state and traveling through have been tested for the virus.