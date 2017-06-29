Ogden man faces charges after traffic stop finds stolen vehicle

An Ogden man is facing a felony charge after a traffic stop by the Utah Highway Patrol in connection to a stolen vehicle.

Johnny Richard Fulton, 39, is charged with second-degree felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, as well as a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon and two misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance.

A UHP Trooper was driving northbound on Tooele Main Street near 300 South on June 6 around 2:08 p.m. and ran the plates of a Ford Explorer, which came back with a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. The trooper initiated a traffic stop near 200 South Main Street.

The driver, later identified as Fulton, exited the vehicle after the traffic stop and the trooper saw a firearm in the driver’s side door compartment, the statement said. Fulton identified there was a firearm in the vehicle and the trooper arrested him and detained the two passengers in the SUV.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen and the firearm was determined to be a loaded bb gun, according to the probable cause statement. A large sword was also found in the rear of the vehicle.

Fulton admitted to shrooms behind the driver seat and a small amount of marijuana was found in his pocket, the statement said.

Fulton made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on June 12. A roll call hearing scheduled for June 27 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins was rescheduled to a later date, according to court records.