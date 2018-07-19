Ogden man killed in crash on SR-138

A 23-year-old Ogden man died after he collided head-on with another vehicle while passing a semitrailer on state Route 138 Tuesday.

A Buick Century was traveling westbound near milepost 14 on SR-138 around 11:25 a.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The Buick attempted to pass a semitrailer in a no passing zone on the two-lane road and collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Buick Century, identified as James Brubaker, was declared dead at the scene of the accident, according to UHP. The driver of the Tacoma suffered serious injuries and two passengers in the pickup suffered minor injuries. The driver and two passengers were transported by ambulance to a Salt Lake area hospital.

Following the accident, SR-138 was closed to traffic for about three hours, according to UHP.