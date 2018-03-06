Olcott, Kennison win THS 10K Fun Run fundraiser

The Tooele High School track and field team held its annual 5K and 10K Fun Run fundraiser Saturday, helping to kick off the outdoor track season.

Fourteen competitors took part in the 10K, with Ethan Olcott winning the men’s race in 40 minutes, 44.26 seconds. Karina Kennison was the women’s champion in 41:18.91.

Eighty-eight runners opted for the 5K, led by Ryan Callister in the men’s race in 19:39.20 and Sarah Stuart in the women’s race in 27:29.41.

The top 10 finishers (where applicable) for each race are listed below:

Men’s 10K — 1, Ethan Olcott, 40:44.26; 2, Parker Hansen, 40:59.90; 3, Profe Lopez, 45:56.00; 4, Vince Olcott, 47:32.32; 5, Chris Anderson, 50:31.52; 6, Chad Valdez, 51:43.60.

Women’s 10K — 1, Karina Kennison, 41:18.91; 2, Holly Johansen, 43:20.23; 3, Jamie Johansen, 43:20.51; 4, Kayla Valdez, 48:29.19; 5, Becca Gale, 48:30.46; 6, Karrie Middaugh, 49:30.69; 7, Frances S., 1:09:04.01; 8, Angela Curtis, 1:09:04.33.

Men’s 5K —1, Ryan Callister, 19:39.20; 2, Spencer Merino, 19:42.98; 3, TA Wright, 20:02.79; 4, Aaron Pectol, 20:58.99; 5, Niko Valerio, 21:06.65; 6, Jared Downard, 21:20.55; 7, Jacob Kennison, 22:02.95; 8, Samuel Adams, 22:03.54; 9, Josh Johnson, 22:23.47; 10, Dalton Drake, 22:25.69.

Women’s 5K — 1, Sarah Stuart, 27:29.41; 2, Allison Smith, 27:45.03; 3, Lori Drake, 27:49.29; 4, Ferrin Nash, 27:58.13; 5, Alex Marguard, 27:58.34; 6, Cadence Critchlow, 29:31.93; 7, Ashley Critchlow, 30:26.93; 8, Sarah Marble, 30:30.81; 9, Alexa Loth, 30:36.55; 10, Moniquie Loth, 30:43.82.