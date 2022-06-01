The story of Annie Sullivan unfolds on local stage

The Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre presents “Blind Hope” June 2 through June 6.

Blind Hope is the life story of Annie Sullivan, Helen Keller’s teacher.

Keller lost her sight after an illness at the age of 19 months. Sullivan became Keller’s teacher when Keller was 7 years old and became Keller’s life-long friend and companion.

“Blind Hope” begins at a very dramatic life changing moment in Annie’s life.

Helen has been taken from her, and after all the heart-breaking experiences Annie has had in her life, this is the last straw for her. She wanders aimlessly around until she comes to a bridge that crosses over a very deep and swift moving river. She decides she is going to end her life.

As she is contemplating jumping into the river, bits and pieces of her life come to mind. Some are moments of sadness and others moments of joy and satisfaction.

The play is based around this bridge and small scenes that are flashbacks from her life.

The closing scene is a tribute to Annie presented by Helen at the dedication of a new building named for Annie and Helen, for all they accomplished in their lives together, a school for the “children of the silent night.”

The play runs from June 2 to June 6 at the Old Grantsville Church Theatre at 297 W. Clark Street in Grantsville. Friday and Saturday night performances have a dinner theatre option.

Each performance will be opened by a pre-show featuring talented disabled performers.

To pay for tickets online, visit eventbrite. To reserve seats and pay at the door, call/text (435) 241-8131.