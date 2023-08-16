The Old Grantsville Church opens a special production of “Phantom of the Opera” in Tooele County on Aug. 17 at the old church with additional performances on August 18, 19, 21, 22, 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and a matinee at noon on August 19.

Macae and Kelly Wanberg, owners of the Old Grantsville Church, purchased the rights to perform the show with plans for their daughter, Normandy, to direct the production.

Normandy has a degree in digital cinema from Utah Valley University and is a working film actress as well as working as a crew member in the film industry,

Their plan was to have the show performed in Fall of 2023 by adults at the Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre. However, they discovered from the publisher that they were only allowed to produce the play using actors ages 19 and younger because the performance rights for adults are currently only available to professional touring groups.

“So we regrouped quickly and put audition notices out to area teens and ended up putting together an amazing cast with some of the best talent from local Tooele county high schools,” said Macae Wanberg.

The Wanbergs realized that it was better for the teens’ schedules to do the play at the end of the summer as opposed to in the fall when they would all be doing their school shows. So they stepped up their preparation and put it together to open on the first day of school for a week, according to Macae Wanberg.

“It’s been great to see these talented kids from different schools work together to become a cohesive unit, and we feel like the audience will be in for a real treat,” Macae Wanberg said.

The show is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic Broadway musical, brought to Tooele County by Concord Theatricals and the Grantsville Old Church.

“The Phantom of the Opera” tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

Phantom will be performed Aug. 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. with a matinee at noon on Aug. 19. The Old Grantsville Church is located at 297 West Clark Street in Grantsville.

Doors open a half hour before each performance begins. Seating is in order of purchase or reservation. Ticket prices are $12 for adults ages 13 and up, $10 for Seniors 60 and over, and $9 for children ages 4-12. Babies age 3 and under are free.

To purchase tickets online, visit Eventbrite, or to reserve tickets and pay at the door, call Weston at (385)232-9687.