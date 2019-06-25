Old Grantsville Church Theatre to present ‘1776’ starting this week

Experienced actors, first-time performers and even a pair of politicians will present the musical “1776” at the Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre starting this week.

“1776” portrays the debates among delegates from 13 states prior to the adoption of the United States Declaration of Independence from Great Britain on July 4,1776, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

The play premiered on Broadway in 1969 and won a Tony Award for Best Musical.

“There are 25 men and two women in the play, and because in a smaller community like ours there are mostly women actors available, this play was a bit more difficult to cast,” said director Matt Price.

Theater owner Macae Wanberg said it has been a goal of hers to present the musical “1776.”

“Usually in the summer in Tooele County, there would not be enough available men to do the show because there usually is a show at the J. Reuben Clark Farm in Grantsville, a Carol LaForge production in Tooele and a show at the Benson Gristmill,” Wanberg said. “But this year none of those things are happening, so I decided this was the year. I’ve wanted to do this play for a long time around the Fourth of July.”

The show runs this week and then again on the weekend after the Fourth of July. It runs Thursday through Saturday, and then again on July 5-6.

“We’ve been rehearsing for about six weeks. We have some truly consummate performers and some trying this on stage for the very first time,” Price said. “Everybody has been working hard and doing an amazing job.”

Price, who also plays Benjamin Franklin in the musical, said he can tell the actors love the story behind the Declaration of Independence.

“They also like being able to portray actual people, not some made-up fictional character,” Price said. “Some of these historical people are placed on a pedestal. My goal is to display their humanity. These people are just like you and me. They fought and fought and fought for independence. It was the first time in history that something like this happened.”

One of the main fighters for independence was John Adams, who is played by Greg Briggs of Tooele.

“Playing this role is actually fulfilling one of my bucket list wishes as John Adams is perhaps my favorite founding father,” Briggs said.

He added, “I often consider Adams as the forgotten founder because others always seem to remember Jefferson, Washington, or Franklin for their contributions but never fully realize that while they were the stars of the American Revolution, Adams was the driving force and grease to the wheels that set things in motion.”

This is Brigg’s second role in “1776.” He portrayed Benjamin Franklin in Magna’s Empress Theater’s production in 2015.

Grantsville actor Ron Johnson plays the role of Rhode Island representative Stephen Hopkins. His daughter Joannna plays Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams. Joanna Johnson is known on the national scene for her portrayal of a stepsister in the traveling Broadway production of “Ciderella.”

Jeremy Jex plays the role of Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence.

“I am inspired that out of all the great things Thomas Jefferson accomplished in his life, the one he chose to mention at the top of his memorial was the author of the Declaration of Independence,” Jex said.

Kelly Wanberg plays the part of John Hancock.

“Despite inheriting a large shipping business and being a man of wealth, which could have made him loyal to the crown, Hancock was a man of honor who loved America, using many of his own resources to help it on its way to independence,” Wanberg said.

Rep. Merrill Nelson and Grantsville City Councilman Neil Critchlow will also participate in the play. Critchlow will perform the weekend before the Fourth of July and Nelson the weekend after the Fourth of July.

Nelson, a long-time patron of the Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre, never thought about performing in a play.

“My son persuaded me to participate in this one because it portrays the inspiring story of the miracle-birth of America — a story that each new generation must learn and cherish,” Nelson said.

Wanberg said the play is not recommended for children under the age of eight because of language.

Some performances are show-only and some are dinner shows. Dinner shows start at 6:30 p.m. and shows with no dinner begin at 7 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to shows.

Thursday’s opener is show only. Friday’s show is catered by Panda Express. Saturday’s show is catered by Costa Vida Taco Bar.

The July 5 show is catered by Cafe Rio (sweet pork enchiladas). The July 6 show is catered by Dickey’s Barbecue (chopped brisket). A matinee at 1 p.m. on July 6 is show only.

The theatre is located at 297 W. Clark Street.

Show only tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (age 60-plus) and $7 for children up to 12.

Dinner tickets are $20 each.

Online tickets are available on www.eventbrite.com. To reserve and pay at the door, call or text 435-241-8131. Doors open 30 minutes before each event begins. Seating is in order of ticket purchase and reservation. Concessions are available at all performances.