Old Mill Elementary gets new graffiti

In October, Old Mill Elementary in Stansbury Park suffered a round of graffiti.

A Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched on Oct. 13 to 130 E. Brigham Road, the location of Old Mill Elementary on a report of graffiti on the front of the school as well as the roof.

Before going up to the roof, the deputy met with the groundskeeper at the school who showed the officer how individuals were climbing up to the roof, according to a report by the Sheriff’s Department.

The officer went up to the roof and observed more graffiti in several places, along with footprints. There were no spray paint cans or other evidence left behind.

An official from the school told the officer that the damage appeared to be around $2,000. The individual also showed the officer a photo of two people in hooded sweatshirts.

The school official sent the deputy photos of children and a vehicle outside the school taken on Oct. 12. The two male children were walking away from the building around 11:30 p.m. The male with a skateboard was seen at the school earlier at approximately 6:30 p.m. walking towards the building.

The school is working on cleaning up the graffiti and the investigation is ongoing.