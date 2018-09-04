Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Dana Clark passes Mark Adams in the fifth race of the day in the Bonneville Vintage GP at Utah Motorsports Campus last weekend. Clark competed on a Honda motorcycle in the Vintage Superbike Lightweight division and Adams competed in the Classic 60s class. Both finished in third place in their class.
  • David Pierce competes in the Formula 250 on a Can-Am motorcycle on Sunday.
  • William Dokianos puts on his gear before his race with his 1975 Yamaho RD 350.
  • Richard Vanderstraten checks his motorcyle after competing in two races on Sunday.

September 4, 2018
Old motorcycles hit the track at UMC

Utah Motorsports Campus hosted The American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association’s 13th annual Bonneville Vintage GP last weekend. The GP features motorcycles from the 1940s through the 1980s, and is hailed as the longest-running annual event at UMC.

Riders raced their vintage bikes on UMC’s 2.2-mile long east course on Saturday and Sunday, preceded by check-in and a racing school on Friday. There was also a vendor and swap meet on Friday.

The AHRMA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to restoring and competing on classic motorcycles. It boasts more than 3,000 members. According to AHRMA, the organization is the largest vintage racing group in North America and one of the largest in the world.

Francie Aufdemorte

