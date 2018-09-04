Old motorcycles hit the track at UMC

Utah Motorsports Campus hosted The American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association’s 13th annual Bonneville Vintage GP last weekend. The GP features motorcycles from the 1940s through the 1980s, and is hailed as the longest-running annual event at UMC.

Riders raced their vintage bikes on UMC’s 2.2-mile long east course on Saturday and Sunday, preceded by check-in and a racing school on Friday. There was also a vendor and swap meet on Friday.

The AHRMA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to restoring and competing on classic motorcycles. It boasts more than 3,000 members. According to AHRMA, the organization is the largest vintage racing group in North America and one of the largest in the world.