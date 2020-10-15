Old police station gets a plumber

Planning commission recommends CUP for All Types Plumbing ♦

All Types Plumbing put in a request to Tooele City for a conditional use permit to use the old police station located at 315 N. Main Street as their contractor’s office.

The property has been assigned the GC-general commercial zoning classification by the city.

There is a subtle difference in uses allowed in the general commercial zone. A “Contractor’s Display/Office” is permitted as a conditional use within a general commercial zone, meaning a conditional use permit is required. A “Contractor’s Storage Yard” is not permitted in a general commercial zone, according to Andrew Aagard, Tooele City planner.

All Types Plumbing will park company vehicles outside but they do not plan to store other materials outside of the building.

Properties to the north and south of the old police station are zoned GC and are utilized as commercial and professional offices.

Properties to the east on the adjacent side of Main Street are zoned GC as well and are utilized as commercial.

Properties to the west are zoned R1-7 residential with MR-8 multi-family residential nearby, according to Aagard.

There is one parking area on the property with eight parking stalls located to the east of the building, with another parking area located to the west that includes 20 parking stalls.

A drive through aisle runs along the south side of the building connecting 50 West Street with Main Street.

There would be room for a couple more parking stalls if one of the two accesses to Main Street were eliminated, according to Aagard.

The CUP does not require a specific number of parking stalls for a contractor’s office.

City staff are confident that the 28 parking stalls available will easily accommodate any parking demand generated by the business, according to Aagard.

Aagard said that notices were sent to surrounding properties within 200 feet but no concerns were brought to city staff’s attention.

During the meeting, a public hearing was held, but no comments were made.

The commission took a vote on the CUP and all of the members of the commission voted to approve it.