Old St. Nick has scheduled visit in Tooele on Saturday

Santa Claus will make an official visit to Tooele City on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the North Pole.

Saint Nicholas will ride in on the Wells Fargo Wagon in the annual Santa Parade sponsored by the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at 50 W. Vine Street. It will travel west on Vine Street to Tooele Technical College, at 88 S. Tooele Blvd.

Children will be able to visit with Santa Claus at the college after the parade.

“There will be hot chocolate, cookies and coloring books available for children,” said Jared Hamner, executive director of the chamber. “The coloring books feature local businesses.

“The parade helps to bring in the Christmas spirit and provides an opportunity for local businesses to showcase what they have to offer,” Hamner said.

As of Monday, there were 25 entries that included floats provided by various businesses and non-profit organizations.

The Tooele and Stansbury high school bands will perform, along with the Stansbury High School choir and Scholar Academy choir. The Ribbon Dance Academy will join the parade.

Clarke N. Johnsen Junior High and the school’s Hope Squad will be represented. Tooele Junior High’s Hope Squad will also participate in the parade.

Both Hope squads will be joined in the parade by Tooele City and Tooele County royalties.

“The businesses will either pull a float or have their advertising wrapped around a truck or car,” Hamner said. “They will most likely throw some candy from their floats.”

Political leaders also have been invited to participate in the parade.

Other entries include Tooele’s Saint Marguerite Catholic School, Bonneville Academy, Tooele Tech, Excelsior Academy, Boy Scouts of America, Tooele Sign Pride, Tooele City Fire Department, North Tooele Fire District, Dugway Fire Department and other businesses.