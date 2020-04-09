Old Tooele City police station goes up for sale

Former auto parts store served as temporary police station for over 30 years ♦

Tooele City officials will sell the old police station located at 323 N.Main Street.

The Tooele City Council decided the fate of the building during their April 1 meeting. A new building on Garden Street now serves as Tooele City’s police headquarters.

Tooele City police moved out of the old building last month because of structural damage from the earthquake that occurred on March 18. The old building is currently unoccupied.

The old building, a former auto parts store, had inadequate bathroom facilities, a leaking roof, and other deficiencies. The police department’s move into the building was intended to be temporary when it occurred more than 30 years ago.

According to state law, a public hearing must be held after 14 days’ time regarding buildings which are in surplus to the city’s needs.

“Since the police department has moved its operation to the new police station, the old police station building is surplus to the City’s needs,” said Roger Baker, Tooele City attorney. “As surplus, the building is ready to be sold. State law and City ordinance require a public hearing prior to selling city-owned property. The public hearing was held on April 1, with no public comment.”

At the April 1 meeting City Council members determined that the sale of the old police station is consistent with the City’s general plan documents and principles.

They also discussed how this will benefit the city. According to the council, this will benefit the city by obtaining one-time sales revenues and ongoing commercial property tax revenues.

The council voted unanimously to surplus the building and has signed a listing agreement with New West Realty Group to sell the building.