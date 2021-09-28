Old Tooele Ward Church dedication

Around 50 people gathered in the shade on the northeast corner of Tooele City’s Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday morning to witness the rededication of the monument and Daughters of Utah Pioneers marker #54 for the Old Tooele Ward Church building that once stood on the site of the park.

Constructed from 1854 to 1869, the walls of the church building were built out of rocks from the mouth of Settlement Canyon. Dedicated in 1870, the building was remodeled in 1918 and 1952. When the Tooele Stake Center was completed in 1966, the old chapel sat empty until it was demolished in 1968.

The Daughters of Utah Pioneers placed a marker on the building in 1940. In 1970 a monument was built with the bell from the chapel’s steeple on top of a brick column.

The theft of the plaque from the monument caused the need for a new plaque and a rededication ceremony.

The Daughters of Utah Pioneers has placed over 600 plaques on sites around the world.

Eight DUP markers are located in Tooele County. DUP Marker #1 is located at Settler’s Park in Tooele City. Other DUP markers in Tooele County are located at Pioneer City Hall, Adobe Rock, Garfield/Lake Point Resorts, Black Rock Resort, Tooele’s First Cemetery and the Pioneer Log Cabin.