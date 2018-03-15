Ole Bakery food truck finds new home at Tooele Tech

The Olé Bakery food truck has found a permanent home ― the cafeteria at Tooele Technical College.

The owners of the Olé Bakery moved out of their food truck and into the college on March 1.

Jackie Motley started the Olé Bakery in July 2017. She offered fresh pastries and sandwiches from a food truck in various parking lots up and down Main Street, according to her son, Moises Peña.

“My mom made her pastries from scratch using her own recipes,” Peña said.

His mother’s recipes and cooking brought the Olé food truck a large following on both Facebook and Main Street, according to Peña.

Around January 2018, Motley was called away from her food truck to tend to family business and Peña and his wife, Aubrey, took over running the business.

Shortly after taking over, Moises Peña said that Olé received an email from Tooele Technical College that said it was looking for someone to take over food service at the school.

After providing college officials with samples of their cooking, Olé received the contract, according to Moises Peña.

Using his mother’s original recipes, Moises and Aubrey Peña serve up breakfast and lunch including soup, salads, and pastries at in the college’s cafeteria.

The breakfast menu includes croissants, burritos, and bowls filled with sausage, bacon or ham. They also serve French toast and a house specialty called a “Lumberman.”

Lunch sandwiches include a turkey, bacon, avocado sandwich on a fresh, in-house baked croissant, or a ciabatta roll from Stone Ground Bakery in Salt Lake City. Turkey cranberry and chicken salad sandwiches are also regularly available.

Salads available at Olé include a taco salad and a chef salad.

Olé features a daily special. Wednesday’s special was their version of the Monte Cristo — grilled ham with cheese on Texas French toast with a little caramel sauce on top for a touch of sweetness, according to Moises Peña.

Olé also serves hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and bacon cheeseburgers.

Along with running the Olé Bakery and Cafe, Moises and Aubrey Peña are also enrolled at BYU-Idaho online. Moises Peña is studying business and Aubrey Peña is pursuing a degree in accounting.

Running the bakery calls for some long hours, according to Moises Peña.

“While we are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., I get here sometimes at 7:30 a.m. and might be here until 8:30 p.m.”

Aubrey Peña said her favorite thing to make are turnovers.

“I like to roll the dough out flat and put the filling in and watch them puff up when they bake,” she said.

The Olé Bakery and Cafe is located inside the Tooele Technical College at 88 S. Tooele Boulevard in Tooele City’s education corridor. It is open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the cafe, Olé also does catering.