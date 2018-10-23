‘Oliver’ opens Thursday at old Church Dinner Theatre

Macae Wanberg teaches the principles of acting to children each year at her community theatre in Grantsville. Those sessions helped prepare many of the 20 child actors scheduled to perform this week in The Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre’s production of “Oliver.”

“I chose this play because as a child I fell in love with the story and music of the 1968 movie ‘Oliver,’ Wanberg said. “I also knew we had the talent base of child actors in this community to pull the show off. The show requires a large number of kids, especially boys, and we did manage to pull together a great lineup of young actors.”

The play opens on Thursday and runs Friday, Saturday and Monday at 7 p.m. A matinee is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Dinner shows will be held Friday and Saturday nights while the other shows are performances only.

Daniel Walker stars as Oliver with Alex Scott as the Artful Dodger.

“I wanted Daniel to play Oliver because he has an aura of sweet innocence about him, not to mention a wonderful singing voice,” Wanberg said.

Walker, 10, has performed in other children’s theatre plays in Grantsville and is loving his role as Oliver, said his mother Jennifer Walker.

“He just loves to sing non-stop and can play piano by ear,” Jennifer Walker said. “Some of the scenes in the play are a bit rough, but Daniel said he loves being able to yell back at adults during the play.”

Wanberg said the audience will also not be disappointed in the gifted adult main characters, including Jarna Knuteson as Nancy, Aaron Nelson as the evil Bill Sikes and Kelly Wanberg as everyone’s favorite low-life, Fagin.

She provided a synopsis of the play:

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

“Fagin is a bit of a weasel,” said Kelly Wanberg. “He oversees the boys as he trains them to pick pockets of the well-to-do of London. Fagin is despicable using children to steal for him. On the other hand, he has a lovable side that the boys are attached to. It is a great part to play and try to bring to life on stage.”

Nelson said Bill Sikes is an irredeemable character.

“It’s definitely the darkest role I’ve ever played. It’s been challenging at times but also fun,” Nelson said. “I think I will stick to princes and heroes in the future, but I enjoyed the work and I’m lucky to have a great cast on this one.”

Show-only tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors. Ages 3 and under free.

Dinner shows are $20. Friday’s show will feature Ultimate Catering’s chicken fried steak. The Saturday evening show will feature Karla’s famous pulled pork.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for evening shows and 12:30 p.m. for the matinee.

Online purchases can be made through Eventbrite.com. To reserve and pay at the door, call/text (435) 241-8131.

The theatre is located at 297 W. Clark St., Grantsville.