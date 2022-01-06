Omicron ramps up COVID-19 case count

Get vaccine now, urge local health officials ♦

A message from the Tooele County Health Department

A record 7,290 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, Jan. 5, for the state of Utah, with 121 cases in Tooele County, one of the highest counts Tooele County has ever seen during the pandemic, according to the Tooele County Health Department.

“This represents the highest daily COVID-19 case count we have seen across the state of Utah during the pandemic,” said the county Health Department in a statement released on Wednesday.

Omicron has changed the scene since its arrival last month. Omicron is highly contagious and spreads easily. The number of cases reported today is more than the total number of cases reported over the first 68 days of the pandemic combined, according to the Tooele County Health Department.

“We can expect numbers this high and possibly higher for the next few weeks as Omicron spreads through our community,” says Dr. John Contreras, Deputy Director/Epidemiologist for the Tooele County Health Department.

Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow the transmission, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging.

“We have the tools needed to prevent the Omicron variant of COVID-19, but they don’t work if people won’t use them,” said Contreras. “If, for whatever reason, you have been putting off vaccination or getting boosted, it is imperative for you to do so now.”

Vaccines are safe and they work. Vaccinations and boosters have been shown to reduce cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Vaccines are the most important thing a person can do to protect themself, their loved ones, and their community, according to the Health Department.

“Please get the vaccine!” said Jeff Coombs, Executive Director/Health Officer for the Tooele County Health Department. “Please wear a mask, avoid crowded locations, wash your hands often, stay home when you are sick or test positive for COVID-19. Everyone must do their part. We are all tired of this pandemic, health care providers are tired, and hospitals are at or beyond their capacity. We need the community’s help to make a difference and to keep people healthy and safe.”