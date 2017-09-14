On-site access to water a concern for area fire crews

The hours-long battle to extinguish the Fassio Egg Farms fire on Sept. 5 was impeded due to lack of water and county fire officials said there are similar concerns in areas without hydrant access.

The Fassio fire destroyed two buildings and killed as many as 300,000 chickens. As much as 150,000 gallons of water were trucked to the fire from around the county, according to North Tooele Fire District public information officer Ryan Willden.

There were two large tanks at the egg farm but the generator used to pump water from the tanks was incinerated in the fire, causing an interruption in service.

Willden said fire crews have discussed the Fassio Egg Farms fire as a “once in a career” fire, but there are other areas of the county with significant development and no ready access to water.

While most of the heavily populated areas of unincorporated Tooele County have access to fire hydrants, there are numerous older residential and commercial developments that do not, Willden said. NTFD has made hydrants a priority as the county has continued to develop, he said.

“That’s something we’ve really been requiring of new developments,” Willden said.

The new LDS stake center under construction in Erda will be required to have a hydrant on site, Willden said. When Tooele Valley Motorsports constructed its building on Cimmaron Way in 2015, the owner was required to install water tanks since it couldn’t connect to a water hydrant.

Willden said NTFD gets plenty of pushback from developers on adding fire suppression, which is expensive and only used in case of an emergency. He said it’s only in the past five to 10 years that NTFD has had success working with developers on providing on-site water access.

“It’s been a real challenge of ours,” Willden said.

Without on-site access, however, fire crews are required to use water tenders to maintain fire suppression. Willden said a recent fire in Pine Canyon required water tenders to supply engines.

Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County Emergency Management director and Tooele City fire chief, said fire departments are trying to identify all water resources in the area, including ponds, hydrants and well heads, and apply them to the county dispatch’s mapping system. This would allow dispatchers to identify places fire engines can hook up for firefighters battling fires.

Whitehouse said the biggest help to firefighters battling fires away from hydrants is to have access to well houses and proper connections so firefighters can connect hoses directly to the well head. He also said homeowners should consider having generators to power their wells, not just in the case of fires, but for power outages and other interruptions as well.