One ‘Amazing’ Pageant

It was a packed house at the 1,500 seat Tooele High School auditorium Saturday night for the 8th annual “Mr. and Miss Super Amazing Pageant.” Ten young women and eight young men, ages 14-24, showed that they don’t let physical and/or mental challenges get in the way of expressing their creativity and joy on stage. During the two and half-hour program, contestants performed a variety of pageant-related events like Famous Wear, on-stage question, talent showcase and formal wear. At the end of the evening, judges honored Ryan Higgins and Hannah Tolbert as Mr. and Miss Super Amazing for 2018.

All proceeds from the pageant and silent auction go toward special education programs.