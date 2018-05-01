Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Ryan Higgins and Hannah Tolbert wave to the crowd as newly crowned royalty Thursday night at the Mr. and Miss Super Amazing Pageant.
  • Nathan Draper and Elizabeth Jensen were crowned Princess and Princess at the Mr. and Miss Super Amazing Pageant Thursday night at Tooele High School.
  • Lisa Stuart competed in the pageant. Stuart and her escort Collin Lawrence answered Disney trivia questions in the talent showcase.
  • Ashley Mohler escorted by Sam Thompson competed in the Formal Wear portion of the pageant.
  • Travis Graves, escorted by Whitney Murray, competed in the pageant.
  • A spectator takes a video of the pageant in an auditorium that was packed with fans.

One ‘Amazing’ Pageant

It was a packed house at the 1,500 seat Tooele High School auditorium Saturday night for the 8th annual “Mr. and Miss Super Amazing Pageant.” Ten young women and eight young men, ages 14-24, showed that they don’t let physical and/or mental challenges get in the way of expressing their creativity and joy on stage. During the two and half-hour program, contestants performed a variety of pageant-related events like Famous Wear, on-stage question, talent showcase and formal wear. At the end of the evening, judges honored Ryan Higgins and Hannah Tolbert as Mr. and Miss Super Amazing for 2018.

All proceeds from the pageant and silent auction go toward special education programs.

