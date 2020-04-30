One block of 200 West in Tooele City closed

Sewer contractor hits communications line ♦

A communication line that was hit on April 24 caused an unexpected road closure on 200 West between 500 North and 600 North in Tooele City.

A contractor installing sewer lines on the west side of 200 West accidentally hit a communication line, causing it to become damaged.

This caused 200 West to be closed throughout the weekend, while the contractor worked with CenturyLink to repair the communication line, according to Tooele City officials.

The plan was to repair the line on Monday, but the work was unable to be completed in time.

“Unfortunately, that work did not get completed as anticipated and the repair to the communication line has been ongoing, but while that repair is happening the development work can’t continue in the same workspace,” said Jim Bolser, community development director for Tooele City.

The contractor has made arrangements to continue the sewer work as soon as the communication line repair is complete.

The contractor will be working closely with city staff in order to complete the work to the point of the road being able to open to traffic, according to Bolser.

“We understand that this unanticipated delay getting 200 West back open to traffic has been a disruption to the routine for some of our citizens,” said Bolser. “We apologize for that, and we are working with the contractor and the CenturyLink to get this issue remedied. We appreciate the patience and understanding our citizens have shown as we work through this.”