One dead in fatal collision on SR-36

Accident forces closure in both directions at intersection of Bates Canyon Road ♦

A man in his 50s died after he ran a red light at the intersection of Bates Canyon Road and state Route 36 on Wednesday evening, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The man who was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck, struck another pickup truck pulling a landscape trailer broadside around 6:50 p.m., said UHP Lt. Todd Royce. The driver of the Ranger, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was declared dead at the scene.

The condition of the occupants of the truck with the landscaping trailer was not available by press time Thursday.

Following the accident, both directions of traffic on SR-36 were closed around 7 p.m. for the investigation and clean-up following the accident, according to UDOT. Traffic was diverted onto side streets during the closure, Royce said.

