One dead in single-vehicle accident on I-80 Sunday

A woman died in a fatal single-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 80 on Sunday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A 2006 Lexus was traveling westbound on I-80 near milepost 85 with five occupants at a high rate of speed, a UHP release said. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and went into the median.

Once off the road, the Lexus rolled multiple times and was severely damaged, the UHP release said. Three occupants may have been ejected from the vehicle, including a female occupant who died at the scene of the accident.

UHP had not released the name of the fatal victim as of Monday afternoon.

The other occupants were transported to various hospitals, according to the UHP release. All of the vehicle occupants were suspected to be juveniles or young adults.

The state Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation into the crash, the UHP release said. Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash.