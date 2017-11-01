One dead in single-vehicle rollover on SR-36

A woman died in a single-vehicle rollover accident on state Route 36 shortly after noon on Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving in an SUV heading northbound when the vehicle drifted toward a low concrete barrier dividing the lanes of traffic near Cimmaron Way, said UHP Lt. Shawn Judd. After striking the low barrier, the vehicle rolled across the roadway.

Judd said the woman was not ejected from the SUV but it was severely crushed, causing fatal injuries. The victim’s name has not been released by UHP and the cause of the accident is still under investigation. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

According to Judd, some individuals stopped to aid the woman and first responders attempted to save her. She was declared dead at the accident scene.

A passing vehicle suffered damage from debris from the accident but no other vehicles were involved in the crash, Judd said.

The low concrete barrier between the lanes was installed to divide the lanes and prevent drivers from making U-turns, according to Judd.

Following the accident, northbound lanes of SR-36 were closed and the roadway was closed in both directions to land a University of Utah medical helicopter. Southbound lanes were reopened after 2 p.m. but the right-hand lane of northbound SR-36 is expected to remain closed for several hours due to the investigation.