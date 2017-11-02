One dead in single-vehicle SR-36 rollover

A Tooele woman died in a single-vehicle rollover accident on state Route 36 shortly after noon on Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Jennifer Charmley, 33, was driving northbound when her Jeep Liberty drifted toward a low concrete barrier dividing the lanes of traffic near Cimmaron Way, said UHP Lt. Shawn Judd. After striking the low barrier, the vehicle overcorrected right and onto the shoulder.

Charmley then overcorrected left, which caused the Jeep to roll, coming to rest on its wheels on the roadway facing west.

Judd said Charmley was not ejected from the Jeep but it was severely crushed, resulting in fatal injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicle and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

According to Judd, some individuals stopped to aid Charmley and first responders attempted to save her. She was declared dead at the accident scene.

A passing vehicle suffered damage from debris from the accident but no other vehicles were involved in the crash, Judd said.

The low concrete barrier between the lanes was installed to divide the lanes and prevent drivers from making U-turns, according to Judd.

Following the accident, northbound lanes of SR-36 were closed and the roadway was closed in both directions to land a University of Utah medical helicopter.

Southbound lanes were reopened after 2 p.m. but the right-hand lane of northbound SR-36 remained closed for several hours due to the investigation.