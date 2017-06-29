One dead in SR-36 crash Wednesday

A Juab County man died following a head-on collision on state Route 36 Wednesday evening.

A Honda Civic was heading northbound on SR-36 near milepost 7 around 6:41 p.m., according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Shawn Judd. A semitrailer towing a tanker was heading southbound on the same stretch of road and the Civic, for undetermined reasons, drifted into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the semitrailer attempted to swerve out of the way of the car, which ended up colliding with the side of the tanker trailer, Judd said. The driver of the Civic was trapped inside the vehicle as a result of the collision when first responders arrived on scene.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene and medical crews attempted to help the injured driver but he died at the scene, Judd said.

The driver of the Civic was identified as Brian J. Jones, 38, of Eureka.

The driver of the semitrailer was not injured in the crash, according to Judd. The southbound lane of SR-36 was closed while the scene was cleared but the impact on traffic was limited.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and the medical examiner’s report is not complete yet, Judd said.