One fatality in Thursday morning accident on SR-36

An auto pedestrian accident on state Route 36 in Erda proved to be fatal early Thursday morning.

At 6:13 a.m. troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol were notified of an auto pedestrian crash on SR-36 at milepost 58 near Cimmarron Way.

When troopers arrived, they pronounced the pedestrian dead on scene, according to Nick Street, public information officer for the Utah Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was running on the right shoulder of southbound traffic in an unknown direction.

Physical evidence indicated the driver of a 2016 Ford Escape drifted off onto the shoulder and struck the pedestrian.

Signs of impairment and alcohol use were observed from the driver, according to Street.

Field sobriety tests and intoxilyzer results showed that the driver was impaired at the time of the accident.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with evidence collection on the case.

The Transcript Bulletin will update the public as soon as more information becomes available.