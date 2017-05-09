One man dead after morning accident on westbound I-80

A man is dead following a pair of accidents involving three different vehicles on Interstate 80 in the West Desert Tuesday morning.

A 2013 Isuzu box van was heading westbound on I-80 in the area of mile marker 33 around 2:27 a.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol. As the box truck passed a 1998 Nissan Pathfinder traveling slower than the speed limit in the right lane, the smaller vehicle drifted over and struck the box van.

The box van pulled over to the side of the road, according to UHP, while the slow-moving Nissan continued down the highway.

A 2014 Freightliner semitrailer driver, also heading westbound, saw the Nissan and moved into the left lane as it overtook the vehicle, UHP said. As the semitrailer caught up to the Nissan, it moved into the left lane and the semi collided with the rear of the SUV.

Following the collision, the Nissan went off the right side of the road, where it rolled before coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle, according to UHP. The single male occupant of the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries.

The name of the victim in the crash has not been released by UHP as of press time Tuesday.

After the collision, the semitrailer also drove off the right side of the road west of the location of the rolled SUV before coming to a stop, UHP said.