One more COVID-19 death in Tooele County

10 more hospitalized over weekend ♦

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t left Tooele County yet.

The Utah Department of Health reported one more COVID-19 death of a Tooele County resident over the weekend and 10 more Tooele County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The one new death raises Tooele County’s total COVID-19 death count to 56, with 44 of those occurring in 2021.

There were 113 new cases of COVID-19 that tested positive over the weekend, putting Tooele County’s positive rate for the weekend at 161.6 per 10,000 population.

That ranks Tooele County as the health district with the second highest rate of new cases for the weekend. The Tri-County Health Department, serving Uintah, Duchesne, and Daggett counties, ranked first with a weekend rate of 204 new positive cases per 10,000.

There were an additional 243 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Tooele County during the weekend, bringing the county up to 43.9% of the total population fully vaccinated, according to the Tooele Health Department.

Due to a high community transmission rate, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone in Tooele County wear a mask in public, indoor settings.

CDC guidelines, updated Aug. 12, 2021, state that; “In general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings. In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.”

Since Feb. 1, 2021, unvaccinated Utahns had a 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, a 5 times greater risk of hospitalization, and a 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Information about vaccine providers in Tooele County can be found at https://tooelehealth.org/covid-19-vaccination-plan/.