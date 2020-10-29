One-third of Tooele County’s voters have already voted

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Monday ♦

As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, one-third of Tooele County voters had already returned their general election ballots.

The remaining voters have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to return their ballots.

If using the U.S. Postal Service to return ballots, state law requires the ballot envelope to be postmarked by midnight on Monday, Nov. 2, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

“We’ve had 12,277 ballots returned so far,” Gillette said on Wednesday afternoon. “That puts us at 33.6% returned. That makes us the lowest county in the state for returned ballots right now.”

The County Clerk’s Office has noticed an increase in the use of the drop boxes to return ballots this year instead of the mail. So much that some days the Clerk’s Office has had to empty drop boxes twice, Gillette said.

Secure drop boxes are located: at Grantsville City Hall at 429 E. Main Street in Grantsville, at 500 E. Village Boulevard in Stansbury Park, at Tooele City Hall at 90 N. Main Street in Tooele, in the east parking lot of the Tooele County Building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele.

There also will be a dropbox at the Deseret Peak Complex between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots returned by dropbox must be placed in the drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

At this point the Clerk’s Office can’t send out a ballot to voters that request one, voters that did not get a ballot or lost a ballot will need to either vote during an early voting period or at the Deseret Peak Complex on Election Day, Gillette said.

A polling location will be set up at the Deseret Peak Complex on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

This location is specifically for the disabled, people who did not receive a ballot in the mail whose information is correct, or other emergencies, according to Gillette.

There will be signs showing voters where to go to pick up their ballot. The ballot will be exactly like the ballots that were mailed. Voters will return to their car to fill out the ballot and then drop it in a ballot drop box as they leave the complex.

Early voting was held at the Deseret Peak Complex on October 22, 23, and 29. One last early voting opportunity will be tomorrow, Oct. 30, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Deseret Peak Complex. The same process as the Election Day procedures will be followed. Voters should bring valid identification.

Ballots turned in on Election Day will be quarantined for 24 hours before they are processed and counted.

Gillette said all other ballots that have been returned should be counted after 8 pm. on Election Day and a preliminary report released that night.