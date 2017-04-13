Online public school to open in fall 2017

Tooele County School District is building two new elementary schools that will open next school year, but a third new school will open this fall without the district spending one penny on a building.

The school board approved an agreement with an online education provider to start an online school for the 2017-2018 school year. The approval was made during the school board’s Tuesday night meeting.

The school district will partner with Spanish Fork-based My Tech High, which has been working with public and charter schools since 2009, to start Blue Peak Online School this fall.

While associated with Blue Peak High School, Blue Peak Online will accept kindergarten through twelfth grade students, according to superintendent Scott Rogers.

“We are trying to be forward thinking here and accommodate students with different learning styles,” Rogers said. “When it comes to education, one size doesn’t fit all.”

The online school will be helpful for students who need something different from the traditional classroom approach to education, are homebound, or need flexibility in scheduling, according to Rogers.

“Blue Peak Online can also be an alternative or resource for parents that want to home school their children,” he said. “It’s about choices for parents in public schools.”

Blue Peak Online will not charge tuition; it will be funded by state and local taxes like any other school in the district, according to Rogers.

“Blue Peak Online will be the primary school for the students that enroll in the online school,” he said.

My Tech High forms partnerships with schools with My Tech providing an online education that follows state guidelines for core subjects of math, science, social studies, and language while students have access to counseling, special education services, and registrar support through the local sponsoring school.

Currently a My Tech High program offered through Provo School District has 105 students from Tooele County enrolled, according to Rogers.

In addition to core content, My Tech Online offers courses in entrepreneurship and technology, like robotics, animation, programming, coding, and gaming, according to Matt Bowman, president and founder of My Tech High.

“When students learn technology and entrepreneurship, we will have successful kids,” Bowman said.

In addition to the online experience, My Tech uses hands-on experiences in what the school calls “Maker Spaces.” There will be Maker Spaces in Tooele County locations, Bowman said.

My Tech High stands out from other online education programs not only because of the emphasis on technology and entrepreneurship, but also because of My Tech’s emphasis on individualizing the education experience, according to Bowman.

Bowman said My Tech uses a variety of curriculum providers in each subject area.

“Every child is unique,” he said. “We can tailor the curriculum to meet the needs of each child.”

An open house will be scheduled for May for parents and prospective students of Blue Peak Online, Bowman said.