Only 780 people in county looking for jobs

Low unemployment has employers working hard to find employees ♦

Utah’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point from 2.0% in March 2022 to 1.9% in April 2022, according to data from the Department of Workforce Services.

Tooele County’s April unemployment rate stayed at 2.1%.

While unchanged from March 2022, the Tooele County’s 2.1% unemployment rate for April 2022 is lower than the 3.0% reported for the county in April 2021.

“The year has progressed into the springtime and the Utah economy continues on its expansionary path,” reported Mark Knold, chief economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “The unemployment rate has fallen to a new low of 1.9%. The rate has been heading downward all year to date, so the current rate brings us to what we anticipated by this spring season. At 1.9%, the question now turns to how low can the unemployment rate go? Nationally, the U.S. job market is not sending troubling signals. But with inflation high and the FED moving interest rates higher, many economists anticipate the U.S. economy will slow as the year progresses. If so, this will act as a restraining mechanism upon further lowering of the Utah unemployment rate.”

At 2.1% unemployment in Tooele County for April 2022, Department of Workforce Service Statistics show that Tooele County had a total labor force of 37,604 potential workers in April 2022 with 36,824 employed and 780 unemployed and looking for work.

That is the lowest recorded number of unemployed in Tooele County for at least the last 20 years. If you go back to April 2018, to avoid any COVID-19 influence, Tooele County had an unemployment rate of 3.1% with 1,035 unemployed and looking for work.

Some employers have reported difficulty in filling positions, partially due to the shrinking market of employable people.

In March 2022, Knold reported, “With unemployment rock bottom at 2.0%, excess labor is virtually non-existent, so this industry’s inability to supply the market with idled workers or to attract labor for its own needs is not a surprise.”

Cathy Stromberg, manager of Ascend Staffing in Tooele County, said Ascend has been busy placing people in local jobs, with some clients turning to her agency to fill positions they can’t fill by themselves.

“We’ve not had a problem filling positions,” she said. “But give me 100 more people looking for work and I’ll find a place for them by the end of the month.”

Tooele City advertised their recent job openings on a variable message board parked on Main Street in front of City Hall.

Despite a short supply of workers, jobs in Tooele County continue to grow.

The Department of Workforce Services reported that there were 20,062 jobs in Tooele County in April 2022, a 5.8% increase over the 18,955 jobs reported for April 2021 in Tooele County.

The bulk of Tooele County’s job growth has been in the manufacturing, trade/transportation/utilities, and leisure/hospitality sectors.

Initial claims for unemployment benefit in Tooele County have also dropped. DWS reported 31 initial benefit claims for week 16 of 2022 in Tooele County compared to 198 for the same week of 2021.

“The Tooele County economy is on a positive trajectory,” reports the DWS in their Tooele County economic snapshot.

The lowest unemployment rate for April 2022 was found in Juab County at 1.4%. The highest unemployment rate was 4.2% in San Juan County.