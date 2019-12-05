Only Santa will be busier, says Utah post offices

U.S. Postal Service prepared for holiday cards and packages ♦

The busiest mailing and delivery weeks of the year are here and Utah post offices say they are prepared for the avalanche of holiday cards and packages.

“We prepare all year for the holidays,” said U.S. Postal Service Salt Lake District Manager Laura Hubrich. “It’s our season, and we’re ready to deliver for our customers.”

Hubrich shared some of the preparations Utah post offices have made to deliver the holidays:

Hired more than 250 employees

Delivering packages 7 days a week

Expanded delivery windows for packages to include early morning and evening

Extended retail hours every Saturday before Christmas at 25 Utah Post Offices to make shipping those packages more convenient

Some Post Offices offer dutch-door package pick up service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday before Christmas for customers picking up notified mail or packages.

With a projected 800 million package deliveries between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the postal service delivers more packages to homes than any other shipper, according to postal service officials.

In Utah, during the holidays, nearly half-million packages are processed each night at the Salt Lake City Priority Mail Center.

The Postal Service’s busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas.

Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 9, while the week of Dec. 16 is expected to be the busiest time for mailing, shipping and delivery.

The USPS estimates it will deliver more than 28 million packages per day between Dec. 16-21.

“Our goal is to provide excellent service and ensure all those holiday cards and packages are delivered in time,” said Hubrich, who advised customers to mail early and conveniently this holiday season.

She suggested that postal service customers may ship packages from home for the holidays at usps.com and request a free package pick up.

There are also self-service kiosks located in 31 postal lobbies across the Wasatch Front, where easy to use machines allow customers to buy stamps, mail cards and packages 24/7, using debit or credit cards, according to Hulbrich.

The Tooele Post office will extend their retail Saturday hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for every Saturday before Christmas, Hulbrich said.

It will also provide dutch-door package pick up service every Sunday before Christmas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for customers wanting to pick up notified mail or packages which couldn’t be delivered on the first attempt

Holiday military shipping deadlines are as follows: Dec. 9 for priority mail and first-class mail to military addresses in Iraq and Afghanistan, Dec. 11 for priority mail and first-class mail to all other military addresses and Dec. 18 for USPS priority mail express to military addresses except Iraq and Afghanistan.

International shipping deadlines for Christmas are: Nov. 30 for priority mail international to Africa, Central and South America, Dec. 7 for priority mail international to all other countries.

Dec. 7 for priority mail express international to Africa, Central and South America, Dec. 14 for priority mail express international to all other countries, and Dec. 18 to 19 for global express guaranteed depending on country.

Domestic shipping deadlines are: Dec. 14 for USPS retail ground, Dec. 20 for first-class mail and packages, and Dec. 21 for priority mail priority mail express.

Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, can be found at the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.