Open detonations resume at TED

Detonations have resumed at the Tooele Army Depot North and South Areas. Officials from TEAD want to remind the public that the noises and shaking during detonation time isn’t a bomb or an earthquake.

Detonations resume each year on April 1 and run until Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

“A detonation is nothing more than a controlled explosion,” TEAD Commander Col. Steven M. Dowgielewicz said. “Tooele Army Depot uses controlled explosions to dispose of unserviceable or unsafe munitions. Controlling the explosion includes the application of good planning, safety, and proper permitting.”

TED uses open detonations as a method to demilitarize unserviceable and unsafe ammunition and its components.

“Disposal of unserviceable ammunition opens storage locations for serviceable ammunition necessary to maintain the readiness of our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines,” Dowgielewicz said. “Open detonations limit the handling of excess munitions and explosives; this protects local residents and employees from injury or damage due to explosive safety risks.”

If you are unsure whether a noise or shaking is due to detonations or something else, you can visit the Army Depot’s Facebook page or call the detonation hotline at 435-833-3300.

Dowgielewicz has a few additional pieces of information he wants the public to know.

“First, safety and compliance with state permits are the two most important parts of the operation,” he said. “The benefits of using open detonations are wasted if someone were to be seriously injured or killed. Second, the families of the people who run the operations live in the local community so they understand the impact of the detonations. Third, the depot is constantly looking for alternatives to open detonations. Technology is constantly changing and brings with it new opportunities every year.”