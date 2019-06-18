Open house to focus on proposed land use maps for Grantsville

Grantsville City residents will have an opportunity to look at proposed land use maps for the City at a public open house Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Grantsville High School.

“We’re putting out a call for people to come out and look at these maps and voice their concerns,” said City Councilwoman Jewel Allen. “We want residents to look at the city as a whole and also look at where their land or residence sits in relation to the whole general land use map.”

The meeting will begin with a short presentation followed by public comments. Each speaker will have 3 minutes to present their ideas. After the comments there will be various maps available for people to view.

Thursday’s meeting will be the final open meeting before consultants from Downtown Redevelopment Services submit a final draft of the Grantsville General Plan to elected City leaders.

“The final draft will be available within 10 days after Thursday’s meeting,” said Ben Levenger, president of Downtown Redevelopment Services. “It will then be presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission and then the City Council for adoption.”

A current working draft of the Grantsville General Plan includes sections on land use, community design, economic development, transportation, housing, recreation and open space, infrastructure and more.

“This document won’t sit on the shelf and collect dust. We will review and tweak it as we need to,” Allen said.

Levenger said consultants have received solid input from citizens at public meetings and from emails.

“Most people are concerned about retaining the small town character of the city and there will continue to be a balancing act with that and the growth that will occur,” he said.

Levenger said legislation requires communities to update their general plans every 10 years.

Allen said Thursday’s meeting is important for residents to have some input before the maps are finalized in the Grantsville General Plan document.

“After this meeting, consultants will compile the feedback and then most likely revise the land use maps,” Allen said. “There will also be public hearings before Planning and Zoning and the City Council before the General Plan is adopted.”

The Grantsville General plan can be seen at grantsvilleplan.org. Thursday’s meeting at the high school will be held in the commons area.