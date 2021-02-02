Open houses planned for Tooele Valley airport overlay

If adopted, new restrictions may apply in airport area ♦

The Salt Lake Department of Airports wants Tooele County to adopt an airport overlay zone for their airport in Erda.

Two open houses will be held in February to consider the proposed overlay zone. One meeting will be on Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The other meeting will be on Feb. 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The meetings will be conducted by Zoom from the County Council Chambers in the Tooele County Building. The link to the meetings are at the end of this story.

There will be a presentation on the proposed overlay plan followed by an answers and questions session. Public comments will also be accepted.

The Tooele County Planning Commission discussed the proposed airport overlay with the Salt Department of Airport staff and their planning consultants during two public meetings in November 2020.

The proposal now includes changes made as a result of those discussions and public input received.

If adopted, the overlay zone would restrict land uses, including height and use restrictions, in defined areas surrounding the airport, beyond the normal land use zones already in place.

The overlay zone, once in place, would not only protect the airport, it would also make sure property owners and new buyers are aware of their proximity to the airport and the air space it needs to operate, according to the SLC airport department and its consultants.

The proposed overlay boundaries include five different zones with increasing restrictions as they get nearer to the runway.

They are labeled zones A, B, C, D and H. Zone A is the land closest to the airport.

In Zone A residential uses would be limited to RR-5 or 10 as permitted uses or RR-1 as a conditional use. Sound attenuation would be required for residential uses. Aviation compatible uses would be encouraged, but other sensitive uses would not be allowed. An avigation easement would be required for new development.

In Zone B residential densities of RR-1, 5, and 10 would be permitted uses. Aviation compatible uses would be encouraged. Other sensitive uses would be allowed as a conditional use. Other land uses would be permitted, subject to Tooele County’s Land Use Ordinance. Sound attenuation would be required for residential use, but not for outdoor recreation and public assembly facilities.

In Zone C residential densities of RR-1, 5, and 10 would be permitted. Other sensitive uses would be allowed as a conditional use. Other land uses would be permitted, subject to Tooele County’s Land Use Ordinance. Sound attenuation would be required for residential use.

In Zone D residential uses would be allowed as defined within Tooele County’s Land Use Ordinance.

In Zone H there would be no land use restrictions but height restrictions would apply.

All new development in the five zones would be subject to height restrictions following federal regulations and the FAA standard obstruction evaluation and airport space analysis required.

Avigation easements would also be required for new development in airport overlay zones A – C.

Separate from the overlay issue, in a public work session with the planning commission in November 2020, SLC airport department staff indicated that the use of the Tooele Valley Airport may be expanded in the future.

The master plan for Salt Lake City’s airport system calls for the Tooele Valley Airport to be used to serve general aviation, flight training — including instrument landing, skydiving, and support for the Bureau of Land Management’s fire fighting mission.

The BLM has plans to expand their footprint at Tooele Valley Airport, according to Brady.

The BLM will spend $3.2 million on the expansion. The airport will put in another $1.5 million, he said.

The Salt Lake Department of Airports is also eyeing the Tooele Valley Airport for expansion and relocation of some general aviation service, according to Brady Fredrickson, senior aviation planner with Salt Lake City.

The master plan for Salt Lake City’s airport system calls for the Tooele Valley Airport to be used to serve general aviation, flight training — including instrument landing, skydiving, and support for the Bureau of Land Management’s fire fighting mission.

Tooele Valley Airport currently provides many aviation-related services, including business-related flying, skydiving, law enforcement/fire/rescue flying services, recreational flying, and flight training.

It is operated with one primary runway, oriented in a general north-south direction, along with a supporting parallel taxiway system, according to the Salt Lake Airport Department.

The airport was created in the early 1970s as a result of a 1969 study by the Tooele County Commission under the direction of the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Tooele County’s land use plan.

Tooele County approached Salt Lake City Airport in the early 90s and asked them to take control of the airport, according to Steven Domino, senior planning consultant with RS&H Consultants and the former director of planning and capital programming for the Salt Lake Department of Airports.

The open houses for the overlay plans will be Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Feb. 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The Zoom meeting link for the Feb. 3 meeting is https://zoom.us/j/91221379111. The Zoom meeting link for the Feb. 10 meeting is https://zoom.us/j/93977091684.