Ophir Canyon Education Center offers outdoor classes for students

It’s summer and school is out, but some students are still learning in outdoor classes at the Ophir Canyon Education Center.

For three days this week, around 60 students that participated in Tooele County School District’s early morning science program during the school year caught a bus in Tooele City and road up to the former Ophir City Park. There they engaged in outdoor classes to enrich their science, technology, engineering, and math skills and knowledge, according to Clint Spindler, executive director of the Tooele Education Foundation.

“We want to focus on an outdoor class experience and go beyond the regular brick and mortar classroom,” Spindler said.

On Wednesday morning, students at Ophir Canyon Education Center were huddled in outdoor classrooms at picnic tables under shelters. They were involved in learning activities centered around aerodynamics, wind power, clean water, rocketry, and habitat studies.

Each class included hands on inquiry-based learning with an opportunity for students to explore their subject through activities such as launching PVC missiles, designing and building miniature wind powered vehicles, and filtering polluted water.

Each class was designed and led by an experienced classroom teacher with the entire program coordinated by Laura Burdine, a teacher at Stansbury Park Elementary School, who is working this summer as a contracted employee for the Tooele Education Foundation.

The science program was funded through a grant from Cargill Salt, and Tooele Macey’s Food and Drug store donated bottled water to keep students and teachers hydrated, according to Spindler.

The outdoor science classes are only a small part of the outdoor education experiences the Tooele Education Foundation is offering at Ophir Canyon Education Center this summer, according to Tiffany Day, Tooele Education Foundation executive assistant.

Other classes scheduled at the center for this summer include mountain biking, archery, basic drawing, plein air painting, fly tying, outdoor photography, rock climbing, pioneer school experience, and outdoor wildlife drawing.

More information on these programs can be found at the Tooele Education Foundation website, tooeleeducationfoundation.org and selecting Ophir Canyon Education Center from the drop down menu and then clicking on the “register now” logo.

In accordance with state law, the Tooele County School District took over the assets of the town of Ophir after the town was dissolved in Oct. 2016. The town’s assets included the city park and the Ophir Historical District.

The school board asked the Tooele Education Foundation to manage the Ophir property. This is the first summer that the foundation has held classes at the Ophir Canyon Education Center, according to Spindler.

The foundation takes reservations from the public for camping in the former Ophir Town park on Fridays through Sundays and the foundation uses the park for educational programs Mondays through Thursday, Spindler said.

The Ophir Historic District, a collection of cabins, artifacts, and displays that tell the story of Ophir’s heydays as a prosperous mining town, is open to the public from Memorial Day to Labor Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The Tooele Education Foundation has arranged for a team of docents to provide educational tours during the Historic District’s open hours, according to Spindler.

For additional information and to register for a program at the Ophir Canyon Education Center, visit http://www.tooeleducationfoundation.org.