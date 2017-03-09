Opioid abuse is major problem, panel says

Speakers offered straight talk about opioid drug poisonings in Tooele County on Tuesday.

Percentage wise for drug poisoning deaths, Utah is fourth in the nation and Tooele County is the fourth highest county in the state, according to information presented at the “Stop the Opidemic: A Community Solution” meeting held at Blue Peak High School in Tooele’s Community Learning Center.

“The characteristics of opioid and opiate overdose are exactly the same,” said keynote speaker Dr. Jennifer Plumb, who is a physician for the University of Utah Health Care Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine. She also is the Utah Naloxone program director. Naloxone is a drug used to treat drug overdose.

Plumb told an audience of about 70 people that opiates are drugs that are plant based and opioides are synthetic products.

“I don’t think of them as a whole lot different from each other,” she said. “Both are causing deaths at an alarming rate. Utah is losing one person every day from a drug overdose. Two-thirds of these deaths are coming from prescription overdose.”

She mentioned that in 2015, 268 Utahns died from poisonings. According to IBIS (Utah’s Public Health Data Resource), there were eight deaths in Tooele County due to accidental poisoning in 2015, according to Amy Bate, public information officer for the Tooele County Health Department.

An estimated 80 percent of heroin users started with prescription drugs.

“People move on to heroin because they can get it at a lower cost than prescription drugs,” Plumb said.

She said the demographic group addicted to pain killers is not the group most people would think.

“The most likely group is women in the 45 to 54 age group,” Plumb said.

She said pain killer abuse reaches all ages, however.

“I saw four kids under the age of 8 in four weeks treated in the ER because of drug overdose,” Plumb said. “We have a big problem and we really have to talk about it more. You can go on the internet and order U-47700.”

U-47700 is the pain killer also known as “Pink,” according to www.drug.com.

“Someone can become hooked on these pain killers in seven days,” Plumb said.

Prescription opioids include products such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, methadone, morphine and fentanyl.

Plumb said prescription opioids and heroin overdoses can be reversed using Naloxone, sometimes known as Narcan.

“There is no potential for abuse and side effects are rare; however, a person may experience abrupt withdrawal symptoms,” she said. “Once someone uses Naloxone, they still need to get emergency medical care.”

She added, “Naloxone doesn’t last very long, only 30-90 minutes. Most heroin and prescription opioids last much longer. This is why it is so important to seek medical attention after you give Naloxone. The person you just saved will get sleepy again and could potentially die from a lack of oxygen.”

Most of the audience at the meeting included medical personnel, law enforcement officers, mental health workers and pharmacists.

After Plumb’s presentation, a panel answered questions from the audience. The panel included Dr. Todd Thatcher, Valley Behavioral Health; Sgt. Tanya Turnbow, Tooele City Police Department; Scott Rounds, Mountain West Medical Center; Dr. Scott Rogers, superintendent of Tooele County School District; and Bate from the health department.

“If your brain has opiates, it dampens the pain and helps you feel better for a while,” Thatcher said. But a major consideration is that the opiates get rid of uncomfortable nasty emotional feelings of fear, dread and anxiety a person is experiencing, he added.

“After the person takes the pills they conclude, ‘This feels great’ because it calms down those emotions,” Thatcher said. “When people start using drugs to cover up their emotions, their coping skills deteriorate.”

He added, “Fortunately, we have replacement therapies designed to replace opioid use, but 95 percent of patients are still addicted. What patients need to do is spend time sitting with a therapist to work on their emotional problems That is the real fix for emotional trauma instead of taking pills.”

Turnbow said the county is the third-highest in the state for prescription drug overdose.

“We should not allow that to happen,” she said. “Tooele County law enforcement agencies are progressive in dealing with the problem, and as first responders, are equipped with Naloxone to save people’s lives.”

Rounds said that Mountain West Medical Center used Naloxone for drug overdose patients in emergency situations 200 times in 2016.

“I need to reemphasize that an individual still needs to seek medical attention after using Naloxone,” he said.

Rodgers said a student survey revealed that 0.4 percent of students in the school district used heroin within a 30-day period.

“My message to everybody is to take a look at anybody who appears in trouble in any way,” Rodgers said. “Former Superintendent Terry Linares used the SOS analogy, or save one student at a time. If each of us in this room could save one student or person, it would save 70 people. It takes a village.”

Bate said the county health department has a limited supply of Narcan.

“We will give a quick training on how to use it,” she said. “We don’t have to report who you are. We are working with other agencies in the county to get Narcan in the hands of people.”

Bate said the health department continues to work on a communication blitz to make sure people are aware of the opidemic.

“When people have success stories using Naloxone, we want to hear about it,” she said. “It can help us in obtaining grants.”