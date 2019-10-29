Opioid addiction awareness

I enjoyed reading your 3-part article regarding the opioid crisis in Tooele County. I work for Mountain West Ambulance, the 911 care provider for the county, as a paramedic supervisor and I wanted to let you know that we often deal with drug overdoses and have seen first hand the effects of this epidemic.

I also wanted to inform you that we have recently launched a new program through Utah Naloxone that will allow us to provide Narcan (naloxone) kits (the opiate overdose reversal medication) for future use by patients who overdosed and/or their family and friends. Additionally, we will be providing literature on commonly encountered blood-borne pathogens and addiction resources for patients who are struggling with opioid addiction. It is our hope these resources will make our county safer and provide a path to wellness for those struggling with addiction.

I commend the Transcript Bulletin for continuing to bring awareness to this issue over the years. I believe this has been very beneficial to the community and has brought to light the many people impacted by this epidemic.

Brian Kasavana

Paramedic Supervisor

Mountain West Ambulance