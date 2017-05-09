Opportunity ‘abundant’ to increase area tourism

Consultant says county doesn’t have a strong negative image to overcome while branding area for tourism ♦

Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a multi-part series about a consultant’s research findings on tourism in Tooele County.

Tooele County’s tourism attractions can be arranged like a shopping mall, according to Mike Deaver, founding member of the county’s tourism consultant, State Street Partners.

Deaver and his partners spent the last 14 months researching Tooele County’s tourism venues, promotional materials, and Wasatch Front residents’ experiences with Tooele County.

State Street Partners presented their findings at a four-hour special meeting of Tooele County’s government, business and civic leaders held at Utah Motorsports Campus on Friday.

“One of the most significant findings was that outside of Tooele County, the county does not have a strong negative image,” Deaver said. “It will be easier to design branding and a marketing campaign without having to overcome a negative image. For Tooele County, it is almost like a blank slate.”

To gather information on Tooele County’s tourism possibilities, State Street Partners reviewed 19 brochures and maps about the county, looked at several online assets, visited or learned about 30 different tourist attractions in the county, and hosted five focus groups with local community leaders involving 48 participants.

The consultant also held in-depth interviews with 15 community leaders and 40 residents of Tooele County and the Wasatch Front, surveyed 435 people, interviewed tourism specialists in five Utah cities, attended seven Tooele County Tourism Tax Advisory Board meetings, and reviewed research from public and private institutions.

Among key findings from what State Street Partners called its “discovery phase” was that, except for two or three tourism attractions, none of the county’s tourism venues are likely to ever be a primary tourism attractor, according to Deaver.

But that doesn’t mean the county doesn’t have tourism potential, Deaver said.

Overall, the discovery study summary concluded, “there are abundant opportunities to increase tourism in Tooele County.”

“As a bundle, many of Tooele County’s tourism attractions will contribute secondarily to the overall attractiveness of Tooele County,” according to the study.

Deaver said the tourism attraction venues in the county can be looked at like a shopping mall.

The large, big box anchor tenants are represented by those venues that the study identified as having both the potential to draw a large number of tourists and the potential to create the most revenue for the county and its businesses.

Those “anchor” venues are Utah Motorsports Campus, Country Music Fan Fest, Deseret Peak Complex, and the Lantern Festival.

Close to the anchor venues in potential for attracting tourists and revenue are mid-sized venues including the Bonneville Salt Flats and Bonneville Speedway, the Wendover Airshow and Airbase, the Benson Gristmill, hunting, fishing, wilderness activities, and off-roading.

Other venues, while smaller in terms of potential to attract visitors and revenue, but still important tenants in terms of the overall tourism environment of the county, include the Utah Firefighters Museum, Pony Express Trail, wild horse sanctuary, scuba diving, Oquirrh Mining Museum, Tooele Valley Railroad Museum, Tooele Pioneer Complex, Donner Reed Museum, Danger Cave, and Stansbury Park Observatory.

In the middle of the venues lie the Ophir Historic District, Old West Festival, and skydiving, all with a medium potential for either drawing visitors or creating revenue, according to the study.

The list of venues is not all-inclusive, Deaver said.

With metrics about Tooele County and people’s perceptions of the county, the next step is for State Street Partners to work with the county to define the county’s brand and strategy for promotion, according to Deaver.

Tooele County entered into a contract with State Street Partners in January 2016, after the county’s Tourism Advisory Board recommended a consultant be hired to brand the county for tourism and develop a plan for tourism.

The Tourism Advisory Board recommended State Street Partners for the $100,000 contract after they reviewed eight responses to a request for proposals.