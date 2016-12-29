Optimize the storage on your Mac

Until recent years, most Macs came with very little storage space, making it difficult to keep all your files resident on your Mac’s hard drive. And even though you can get one now with a terabyte drive, this still can fill up fast. In Sierra, there is a new feature that helps you manage and optimize your storage to help you keep the files you need at your fingertips and lose the ones you don’t need.

Optimized Storage, as it is called in macOS Sierra, is designed to help free up storage space by using iCloud to help alleviate the storage issues most of face.

If you are not familiar with iCloud, or you don’t utilize this option, it is Apple’s online storage service. Apple gives you 5GB free, but if you want to store more, you can purchase for a reasonable price to expand your online storage space. Cost for 50GB is about $1 per month, 200GB for $3 per month, 1TB for $10 per month and for 2TB for $20 per month. To purchase more storage, open System Preferences, then iCloud, (make sure you are signed into your iCloud account), and then select the Manage button in the lower-right corner. At the top-right, select Change Storage Plan. You can upgrade or downgrade your plan at any time.

To access the Optimized Storage options, from the Apple menu, select About This Mac. Next, select the Storage tab at the top of the box. Give it some time to calculate your drive’s contents. When the colored bar graph appears, you’ll notice that it is not labeled as it was in El Capitan, but if you hold your cursor on each color, it will display what the color represents. For example, on mine, purple represents the greatest usage of my drive and it is for Documents. Now, click the Manage button and a new box will open. Let’s look at each option.

First is iCloud. This option can store your most recently used files and photos that are in your local storage. This can be used as your long-term storage and can be set up to automatically sync your Desktop and Documents folders every time you add a new file or make changes, by clicking the Store in iCloud button. You can also enable/disable the ability to store photos and videos in iCloud Photo Library. To further refine or access these options, go to System Preferences and then iCloud.

The second option, Optimize Storage, if you watch movies and TV shows from iTunes, for those shows you have already watched, this will remove them to free up space. You can re-download them again if you want. This also works with email attachments, keeping only the most recent ones on your Mac. Once you delete any attachments, you can always go back to the email and find the attachment, unless you permanently delete the email.

The third option, Empty Trash Automatically, when this is enabled, once you delete a file it will stay in your trash for 30 days and then it will be deleted.

And finally, the last option, Reduce Clutter, will go through your files and decide which ones to delete or move to another storage device. When you click on Review Files button, you can see your files divided into three categories: Large Files, Downloads and File Browser. When you select a file, the path of where it is located is shown at the bottom of the box.

The column on the left, analyzes other apps on your system where you may have large files or apps that are taking up a lot of space that you may be able to remove.

Before removing any or your files or apps, I recommend you perform a backup using Time Machine or another method just in case you delete the wrong item and want to restore it.

For 15 years, Scott Lindsay has helped tens of thousands of people better their skills, publishing more than 400 articles about Apple and Microsoft software, the computer and the Internet. You can reach Scott for comments or questions at ScottLindsay@live.com.