Oquirrh Point decision delayed

Planning commission wants to see traffic study for 357-acre Erda development ♦

The Tooele County Planning Commission decided to hold off on giving the County Council their recommendation for a development that would allow 1,260 residential units on roughly 357 acres on the southern end of Erda during their June 16 meeting.

Joe Colosimo submitted a request to rezone nine parcels totaling 356.84 acres from RR-5 —rural residential with a 5-acre minimum lot size — and C-G — commercial general — to the planned community zone.

The parcels lie between state Route 36 and Droubay Road north of Tooele City.

The planned community is to be known as Oquirrh Point, according to the rezone application.

After hearing the staff report on the rezone and holding a public hearing, the planning commission decided to delay a vote on the request until they receive a traffic study for the proposed project.

Jeff Miller, county planner, said that the county code for the planned community zone does not require a traffic study until the second step of approval, but the planning commission voted to wait until they see a traffic study to vote on the rezone request.

However, planning commission members referred to a recent County Council meeting where some council members chastised the county planner for accepting a different rezone application without a detailed traffic study as required by the county’s land use ordinance.

“I’m not crazy about the density in the village area (of Oquirrh Point), but it is a better attempt than anything I have seen before,” said planning commission member Craig Smith.

However, Smith noted that prior to voting on a recommendation a traffic study should be included with the application.

If approved, Oquirrh Point would have a variety of land uses and housing densities with an overall density of 3.53 dwelling units per acre for a total of 1,260 residential units.

The property to be rezoned includes the approximately 109 acres that was the Shoshone Village development, which would have had an average density of three residences per acre. Voters rejected the rezone for Shoshone Village in the 2020 election.

The Oquirrh Point rezone has been allowed to proceed because it has been deemed as substantially different from the Shoshone Village rezone.

Before the public hearing, Colisomo discussed some of the highlights of his plans for Oquirrh Point.

The 1,260 residential units will be in a variety of density areas. They will include attached-unit residential and single-family detached residential units along with some commercial development.

A total of 10% of the residential units, or 122 units, will meet moderate income standards.

The moderate income housing will be spread out in the development instead of segregated in one area, according to Colosimo.

Colosimo said he would not oppose raising that to 11% or 12%.

Moderate income housing is defined in state code as “housing occupied or reserved for occupancy by households with a gross household income equal to or less than 80% of the median gross income for households of the same size in the county in which the city is located.”

The moderate income housing will help the county achieve its moderate income housing plan as required by the state, Colosimo said.

The proposed development would include areas of open space and interconnected trails. Open space areas would be utilized as buffers around existing residential development and agricultural lands. The open space will be deed restricted or placed in a conservation easement to keep them as open space, according to Colosimo,

Sewer services will be provided by Stansbury Park Improvement District, with the developer paying to build a four mile sewer line to the development and for all sewer infrastructure within the development.

Culinary water will be provided by Oquirrh Point Water Company which is a new private water company being formed to support the Oquirrh Point planned community and surrounding future development. Colosimo said he has 800-acre-feet of water rights.

The developers will pay for 50% of the construction of the 33rd Parkway and donate a site for a school, Colosimo said.

Several Erda residents spoke during the public hearing.

“Rezone requests have caused contention in our community, please table this until Erda City can decide,” Jennifer Lawson said.

“Let what people voted for happen, be patient,” said Josh Martin.

Scott Droubay, who farms a large parcel of property adjacent to the proposed development, seemed cautious, but accepting of development as inevitable.

“There is a natural conflict with housing next to large agriculture operations,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve seen mitigation with open space. It’s a pretty good plan … I wish we could avoid it, but it’s better than anybody else has done.”

Diane Christensen said she was “tired.”

“You are bad listeners to us,” she said. “We aren’t against growth, but we want respectable growth. … They always want higher density and that’s not what we have here.”

Clyde Christensen expressed concern about water use and depletion of the aquifer.

Allison Kipp asked the planning commission to consider past referendum petitions and votes as part of the public comment.

“The State Supreme Court has said public comment is a valid reason to deny a zone change<” she said. “You should consider the petitions and votes as public comment.”

The planning commission will bring the Oquirrh Point back to their agenda for their discussion and a vote after they receive a traffic study.