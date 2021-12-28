Oquirrh Point petition short on signatures, unofficially

It looks like the County’s rezone for the Oquirrh Point development has withstood a referendum challenge.

At approximately 11:40 a.m. today, the Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw reported an unofficial tally of 4,069 verified signatures for the referendum petition.

Shaw said that all signature packets in her office had been checked. She also said she had some signature removal forms to process.

An official report from the Lt. Governor’s Office would be downloaded and made available as soon as possible, Shaw said.

Shaw said she won’t make the call on the petition’s status until that official final report is received.

Referendum sponsors needed a total of 5,508 verified signatures, which is 16% of the county’s registered voters, to place the rezone of the Oquirrh Point development on a ballot.

Those signatures also needed to include at least 16% of the registered voters in four out five of the County Council districts.

The deadline for petition packets to be turned in to the County Clerk’s Office was 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The County Council approved a rezone in October 2021 for the Oquirrh Point development from rural residential with a 5-acre minimum lot size and commercial general to the planned community zone. The development is located between state Route 36 and Droubay Road, from north of Erda Way to south of the future 33rd Parkway.

With the rezone and an development agreement, both approved by the County Council, Oquirrh Point’s developers plan to put 1,260 residences on the 360 acres, for an average density of 3.5 residences per acre

The residences would be owner occupied, with 90 acres of open space including 60 acres of permanent agriculture preservation.

Oquirrh Point would have 126 units of moderate income housing. The developer would assume the county’s obligations to pay for 50% of the 33rd parkway and to pay for an intersection at SR-36 and 33rd Parkway.

The developer will also donate an elementary school site. The developer would build sewer infrastructure.

Since the rezone approval, the developer has also offered to donate land for a Erda City Hall and contribute cash towards building the city hall.