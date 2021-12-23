Oquirrh Point referendum petitions due Christmas Eve at 5 p.m.

Count, as of this morning, 2,449 verified with 5,508 total needed ♦

As of this morning the Tooele County Clerk had verified 2,449 signatures on the referendum petition that seeks to put the rezone for the Oquirrh Point Development on a ballot.

“And we’re still working on verifying more signatures and there are more petition packets coming,” said Tracy Shaw, Tooele County clerk.

Petition sponsors will need a total of 5,508 verified signatures, which is 16% of the county’s registered voters. Those signatures will need to include at least 16% of the registered voters in four out five of the County Council districts in order to qualify as what state code calls “sufficient” and have the rezone placed on a ballot for voters to accept or reject.

The deadline for petition packets to be turned in to the County Clerk’s Office is 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The County Clerk then has 21 days to verify signatures on the packets.

Currently the verification process, which adheres to recently revised state code, is kicking out about 15.8% of the signatures, according to Shaw.

That’s down from an earlier 25%, which caused Shaw to retrain her workers and double check the signatures that were rejected.

That figure, 15.8%, has been pretty consistent, Shaw said, since she retrained her staff on the new procedures for signature verification.

The common reason for rejection is a signature with a bad address and no birthdate, according to Shaw.

“If the address is bad, state code allows us to accept the signature if we can match the birth date,” Shaw said. “However, the birth date is optional and some signers were uncomfortable with putting their birthdate on the petition. So if the address is bad and we have no birthdate we can’t verify the signature.”

In October 2021, the County Council approved a rezone from rural residential with a 5-acre minimum lot size and commercial general to the planned community zone for the property between state Route 36 and Droubay Road from north of Erda Way to south of the future 33rd Parkway.

With the rezone and an development agreement, also approved by the County Council, Oquirrh Point’s developers plan to put 1,260 residences on the 360 acres, for an average density of 3.5 residences per acre

The residences would be owner occupied, with 90 acres of open space including 60 acres of agriculture preservation.

Oquirrh Point would have 126 units of moderate income housing. The developer would assume the county’s obligations to pay for 50% of the 33rd parkway and to pay for an intersection at SR-36 and 33rd Parkway.

The developer will also donate an elementary school site. The developer would build sewer infrastructure. Since the rezone approval, the developer has also offered to donate land for a Erda City Hall and contribute cash towards building the city hall.

The referendum sponsors objected to the rezone, pointing to a rezone for a smaller development on part of the same property as Oquirrh Point that was rejected by voters after a successful referendum petition was circulated.

Oquirrh Point developers say they have an alternate plan, allowable under current zoning, if the referendum petition is successful.

The alternate plan, known as KTM Suites and EC Villas West, would put 1,100 rental residential units on 70 acres for an average density of 14 units per acre.

The alternate plan would include no open space, no agricultural preservation, no moderate income housing, and no school site donation. The developer would not pick up the county’s portion of the 33rd Parkway or pay for the intersection at SR-36 and the 33rd Parkway under the alternate plan.

Shaw said it probably won’t take her 21 days to verify all the signatures. Even if less than 5,508 signatures are turned in, her office will continue to verify all signatures so the referendum sponsors will know exactly how many verified signatured they collected, Shaw said.