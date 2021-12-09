Oquirrh Point referendum sponsors bring on paid signature gatherers

Deadline for petition is Christmas Eve ♦

Paid signature gatherers have been hired to collect signatures for the petition to put the Oquirrh Point Development on a ballot.

Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw told the Transcript Bulletin that as of Thursday morning she has issued nine identification numbers for paid signature gatherers for the Oquirrh Point Development referendum petition.

Landslide Political, which maintains an office in Salt Lake City, is advertising on Indeed for people to “go out and physically collect signatures of Tooele County voters” with a pay range of $25 to $32 per hour, six-hour shifts with time and a half for work over 40 hours per week.

On the home page of their website, Landslide Political touts their services; “canvassing, signature collecting, voter persuasion, grassroots mobilization, targeted digital advertising & direct mail.”

Using paid signature gatherers is not a new concept in Tooele County. Some candidates have used paid signature gatherers to collect signatures as part of their efforts to secure a place on the ballot.

The statements submitted by the Oquirrh Point Development referendum sponsors with their referendum application included a notice that “persons gathering signatures for the petition are intended to be a combination of volunteer and paid signature gatherers.”

State code allows for paid signature gatherers for referendum petitions and Shaw said that so far the sponsors of the Oquirrh Point Development referendum have been compliant.

According to state code, signature gatherers are to be solely paid an hourly rate. They can’t be paid per signature nor is their pay to be based on the referendum qualifying for the ballot

Paid signature gatherers must wear a badge on the front of their upper body that is clearly visible to people from whom signatures are sought.

State code specifies the badge is to be printed in black ink on white cardstock and laminated. The printing on the badge is to be in at least 24-point type, one-third inch. The information on the badge must include an identification number assigned by the county clerk that is unique to each person, the title of the referendum, the words “Paid Signature Gatherer,” and the name of the entity paying the signature gatherer.

Before collecting a signature from an individual, the paid signature gatherer is required to present to the individual a printed or digital copy of the initiative or referendum and wait for the individual to read the referendum.

The signature gatherer must provide a paper document printed in black ink on white paper, white cardstock, or white sticker, in at least 12-point type, to each person that signs the petition that includes the name of the referendum and the statement; “You may view the referendum and information on removing your signature from the petition at

.” They are not required to provide the document if after being offered the document the signer declines to accept it.

Joe White, Tooele County resident and one of the members of Oquirrh Point Development, LLC, expressed some concerns with the use of paid signature gatherers in the referendum process.

“What we’ve noticed is that by hiring a company specifically designed to gather signatures for cause related petitions, this goes from being a grassroots community issue to an agenda driven political one,” he said. “When local activists bring in paid consultants they are basically doing what they accuse us of. They’re using financial resources to achieve their goals. It begs the question, ‘Whose money is really behind this effort?’”

The Oquirrh Point Development referendum involves a rezone application that was submitted by Joe Colosimo, as the authorized representative for Oquirrh Point Development, LLC. Tooele County residents Joe White and Darold Anderson are members of Oquirrh Point Development, LLC, according to Utah Department of Commerce records.

The Tooele County Council voted 3-1, with one abstention, during their Oct. 19 meeting to approve a rezone from rural residential with a 5-acre minimum lot size and commercial general to the planned community zone for approximately 360 acres between state Route 36 and Droubay Road from north of Erda Way to south of the future 33rd Parkway.

The Oquirrh Point development would put 1,260 residences on the 360 acres for an average density of 3.5 residences per acre.

The Oquirrh Point residences would be owner occupied with 90 acres of open space including 60 acres of agriculture preservation. Oquirrh Point would have 126 units of moderate income housing. The developer would assume the county’s obligations to pay for 50% of the 33rd parkway and to pay for an intersection at SR-36 and 33rd Parkway.

The developer would build sewer infrastructure and donate an elementary school site. Oquirrh Point Development has also offered a donation of land and cash for an Erda City hall.

If the rezone is rejected by the referendum process, the developer has an alternate development proposal that can be accomplished with the property’s current zoning, according to Colosimo.

The alternate plan, known as KTM Suites and EC Villas West, under existing zoning, would put 1,100 rental residential units on 70 acres for an average density of 14 units per acre.

There would be no open space, no agricultural preservation, no moderate income housing, and no school site donation. The developer would not pick up the county’s portion of the 33rd Parkway or pay for the intersection at SR-36 and the 33rd Parkway.

The referendum sponsors need to collect signatures from 16% of the total registered voters in the county which is 5,508 valid signatures in order to place the rezone decision on a ballot. Those signatures must also include 16% of the registered voters from 75% of the county council districts.

The sponsors may submit the petitions with signatures to the county clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.