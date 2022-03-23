Oquirrh Point revisited

1,260 homes on 360 acres ♦

The Tooele County Council approved a rezone of approximately 360 acres on state Route 36 east of Cimmarron Way to the planned community zone during their Oct. 19, 2021 meeting.

The rezone request was filed to allow a new development, called Oquirrh Point, to be built on the property.

The majority of the property had been zoned for rural residential with 5-acre minimum lots with some of it zoned for general commercial uses.

The County Council approved a master development agreement with Oquirrh Point Development LLC for their planned community project during the Council’s Nov. 4, 2021 meeting.

The agreement formalizes some of the promises that were made by the developer during the rezone process. It allows the developer to put 1,260 residential units and 750,000-square-feet of commercial and non-residential space on the 360 acres.

In the agreement the developer assumes the county’s obligation to pay for one-half of the 33rd Parkway, according to a previous agreement entered into by the county with the property owner. The developer also agreed to pay for the installation of the intersection of 33rd Parkway and state Route 36 and all related improvements. The developer also agreed to install and pay for a pedestrian trail underpass under the 33rd Parkway.

The agreement requires that 10% of the residential units be reserved for moderate income housing by deed restriction for 20 years.

The agreement is valid until 2041. The developer expects it may take that long to build out the development.

The developer will also donate an elementary school site and will build sewer and water infrastructure.

The developer has also agreed to donate land and money to help Erda City build a city hall.

In December 2021, the Tooele County Planning Commission approved a 60-acre perpetual agriculture preservation easement for part of the open space in Oquirrh Point’s community structure plan.

An alternate plan proposed by the Oquirrh Point developer for the same land, known as KTM Suites and EC Villas West, under existing zoning, would put 1,100 rental residential units on 70 acres for an average density of 14 units per acre.

There would be no open space, no agricultural preservation, no moderate income housing, and no school site donation. The developer would not pick up the county’s portion of the 33rd Parkway or pay for the intersection at SR-36 and the 33rd Parkway.

Some said the alternate plan sounded like blackmail.

At a special Erda City Council meeting to discuss Oquirrh Point with its developers, Jordan Cullimore, attorney with the state of Utah Office of the Property Rights Ombudsman, said it is not unusual for developers to submit and application for a use under the current zoning while seeking a rezone to allow a different use for the same property. It gives them something to fall back to if the zone change is denied, he said.

A group of citizens filed for a referendum to let county voters vote on the rezone granted for the Oquirrh Point Development.

Five sponsors were needed by state law to file the referendum. The referendum had 11 sponsors. Three “contact sponsors’’ are required by state law. The contact sponsors were Terry Martin, Leanne Bedell, and Nancy Martin.

The sponsors needed to collect signatures from 16% of the total registered voters in the county, which is 5,508 valid signatures, in order to place the rezone decision on a ballot. Those signatures must also include 16% of the registered voters from 75% of the county council districts.

With a deadline of Christmas Eve imposed by a state code timeline for referendums, petition sponsorship hired paid signature gatherers, which is allowable under conditions specified in state code.

The official count of verified signatures collected by the deadline was finalized at 4,069, which was 1,439 short of the required 5,508.

Referendum sponsors cited the cold weather, COVID-19, the holidays and an increase in required signatures — due to a change in state code the number of signatures required jumped to 16% from the 9.5% required for previous referendum petitions — as obstacles to collecting enough signatures.

Some Erda residents recall a previous referendum for a development that was on part of the land included in the Oquirrh Point Development.

A referendum was successful at overturning the rezone for that development, known as Shoshone Village.

It was on approximately 109-acres between state Route 36 and Droubay Road, east of Cimmarron Way.

The concept plan for Shoshone Village showed a 9.5-acre buffer zone of open space on the south and east end of the property with 16-acres of 1-acre lots backing up to the buffer zone. The remaining 65 acres would have a range of lot sizes, but overall the entire project would not have a density greater than three residences per acre, according to the plan.

In 2020, 68.2% of the Tooele County voters at the November general election voted to repeal the zoning for Shoshone Village.

Tooele County officials accepted the application for Oquirrh Point, saying it was substantially different from Shoshone Village.