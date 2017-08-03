Oregon man leads Grantsville police on high-speed chase

An Oregon man is facing numerous criminal charges after leading police on a chase originating in Grantsville on Saturday.

Cody R. Cruse, 37, of Butte Falls, Oregon, is charged with second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, third-degree felony failure to stop or respond at the command of police, and misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving with any measurable controlled substance in the body and criminal mischief.

Grantsville City police were dispatched to the truck parking area at the Walmart Distribution Center on reports of a reckless driver around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a probable cause statement. When an officer arrived to investigate the area, they observed a vehicle with a male driver, later identified as Cruse.

Upon seeing police, Cruse sped away and did not yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens, the statement said.

During the initial pursuit, speeds reached more than 70 mph in a 40 mph speed zone, according to the statement. Cruse was weaving between lanes on the road and into oncoming traffic, prompting the officer to terminate the chase due to safety concerns.

Around 5 a.m., Grantsville police engaged in another pursuit of Cruse after observing him speeding and driving erratically.

Additional officers and agencies were called to assist and spike strips were set on the roadway to halt Cruse, according to the statement. He avoided one section of spike strips and nearly collided with a Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy.

While he was pursued, Cruse drove on the sidewalk and yard of a residence, the statement said.

Police eventually caught up to Cruse in Tooele City limits and he was apprehended following a brief foot chase, according to the statement. He was found with marijuana and methamphetamine on him, including 6-8 pounds of marijuana in a sack he was carrying.

Cruse also admitted to police he had used meth and marijuana prior to driving and failed a field sobriety test, the statement said.