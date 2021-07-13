Organizations team up to provide pet vaccinations 

166 Tooele animal get free shots ♦

Street Dawg Crew of Utah and the Ruff Haven Crisis Shelter teamed up to provide vaccinations, microchips, nail trims, and pet identification tags for pet owners in Tooele County on Sunday.

The groups held a free pet vaccination clinic at the Dow James Building in Tooele City, on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Street Dawg and Ruff Haven along with help from the Humane Society of Utah and Canyon’s Veterinary Clinic 166 pets were given vaccinations and other free services.

Pet and human food and clothing, along with pet toys, cat litter, poop bags, and kennels were also distributed at the event.

Over 80 bags of dog food and 40 bags of cat food were given out.

“It was a really successful event,” said Kristina Pulsipher, executive director of Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering. “We really enjoy working with the Street Dawg Crew.”

Prior to the event, all of the spots for vaccinations were full within a week, according to Pulsipher.

“Spots filled up so fast!” she said.

Pulsipher is an original, founding member of the Street Dawg Crew, a nonprofit organization that was established in 2017 in Salt Lake City with a mission of helping serve less fortunate pets and their owners.

After working with the Street Dawg Crew, Pulsipher decided to open Ruff Haven Crisis Shelter, also a nonprofit organization that was established a few years ago.

Pulsipher said that the shelter’s mission is to provide a temporary safe haven for companion animals in order to keep pets and their people together in times of crisis, increase pet retention, and decrease the number of animals entering the shelter system.

The shelter is located in Salt Lake City but they are looking for individuals to foster animals that their owners can’t take care of right now in Tooele County.

“We could really use some foster homes for the pets of owners experiencing crisis or hardship. It really helps these pets when they have a good temporary home and care,” said Pulsipher.

If you are interesting in fostering a pet from the shelter, please contact Ruff Haven by email at foster@ruffhaven.org or visit their website at ruffhaven.org

The shelter also provides free quarterly vaccination programs.

Visit their Facebook page for more info.