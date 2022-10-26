Original ‘Cinderella’ lands on stage at The Old Grantsville Church

The original Rodgers and Hammerstein version of Cinderella is coming to Tooele — well actually Grantsville — but without Julie Andrews, of course.

The Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” to be performed Oct 27, 28, 29, Nov 1 and 2, with a matinee on Oct 29.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is a musical written for television, but later played on stage. The storyline follows a young woman forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother and self-centered stepsisters, who dreams of a better life. With the help of her fairy godmother, Cinderella is transformed into a princess and finds her prince.

“This later TV film is the one that I grew up with and had every word memorized. I watched it faithfully every year when it came on TV, I believe around Christmas time,” said Macae Wanberg, director. “The more recent versions of the show are definitely more politically correct than this version, and portray a stronger, more modern Cinderella, but I just had to hold to the old magical show I grew up with.”

On Oct. 27, 28, 29 and Nov. 1 and 2 show only ticket options are available with the performance starting at 7 p.m. The Oct. 29 matinee is a show only starting at 1 p.m.

For show only performances tickets are adults age13+ for $12, seniors age 60+ for $10, and children ages 4-12 for $9, age 3 and under are free.

On Oct. 28 there is a Costa Vida Dinner Taco Salad option. On Oct. 29 there is a dinner option with a Panda Express buffet. All dinner option tickets are $24. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

The main characters are double cast, so audience members hoping to support a particular actor should check the list on Eventbrite to make sure they’re coming on the proper dates.

Tickets and cast information are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/cinderella-tickets-419317629317 or to reserve seats and pay at the door, or for other information call/text (435) 241-8131.