Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Kahlea Burton as Cinderella, Em Robinson as Joy and Adrianne Canata as the stepmother.
  • Alex Scott as the Prince and Kahlea Burton as Cinderella.
  • Jarna Knuteson as Cinderella and Kiel Knuteson as the Prince.

October 26, 2022
Original ‘Cinderella’ lands on stage at The Old Grantsville Church

The original Rodgers and Hammerstein version of Cinderella is coming to Tooele — well actually Grantsville — but without Julie Andrews, of course.

The Old Grantsville Church Dinner Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” to be performed Oct 27, 28, 29, Nov 1 and 2, with a matinee on Oct 29.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is a musical written for television, but later played on stage. The storyline follows a young woman forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother and self-centered stepsisters, who dreams of a better life. With the help of her fairy godmother, Cinderella is transformed into a princess and finds her prince.

“This later TV film is the one that I grew up with and had every word memorized. I watched it faithfully every year when it came on TV, I believe around Christmas time,” said Macae Wanberg, director. “The more recent versions of the show are definitely more politically correct than this version, and portray a stronger, more modern Cinderella, but I just had to hold to the old magical show I grew up with.”

On Oct. 27, 28, 29 and Nov. 1 and 2 show only ticket options are available with the performance starting at 7 p.m. The Oct. 29 matinee is a show only starting at 1 p.m.

For show only performances tickets are adults age13+ for $12, seniors age 60+ for $10, and children ages 4-12 for $9, age 3 and under are free.

On Oct. 28 there is a Costa Vida Dinner Taco Salad option. On Oct. 29 there is a dinner option with a Panda Express buffet. All dinner option tickets are $24. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

The main characters are double cast, so audience members hoping to support a particular actor should check the list on Eventbrite to make sure they’re coming on the proper dates.

Tickets and cast information are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/cinderella-tickets-419317629317 or to reserve seats and pay at the door, or for other information call/text (435) 241-8131.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top