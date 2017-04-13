Orlando Gallegos “Lucky” 

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on April 10, 2017.

Orlando was born Oct. 1, 1943, to Jose Gallegos and Frances Romo Gallegos in Talpa, New Mexico, where he was raised and went to school until the eighth grade, when he went to work with his dad in the mountains logging. It was in Talpa that he met his loving wife, Josie. Together, they raised their three sons, Michael, Raymond and David, and then later in life, they raised four grandchildren (Angela, Michael Jr., James and Isaac) as their own.

Orlando and Josie lived in Talpa until 1963 when they moved to Utah so Orlando could come work with his dad at the Anaconda Smelter. He worked there for 10 years until it closed. He then went to work at Mag Corp in the foundry and utilities departments for 38 years where he was known as No. 1.

Orlando was known for being a kind, caring man, an extremely hard worker and the life of any party. He was an amazing dad and grandpa and loved spending time with his family. He was a very talented man. He built motorcycles which he won many trophies for. He was a very skilled carpenter and woodworker who was known for the beautiful clocks he made. Orlando loved camping and four-wheeling with his family, trips to Wendover and the great vacations he went on with the Senior Circle.

Orlando is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Josie; his sons Michael (Nessa), Raymond (Donna) and David (Jackie); his brothers Johnny (Eileen), Ruben (Joan) and Danny Gallegos; his 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Roy.

We would like to thank the Senior Circle family, Dr. Schultz, the Marian Center and the Lodge at Valeo for all the great care they gave Orlando.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 17, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Marguerite Catholic Church, 15 S. 7th Street, Tooele, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral mass from 10-11 a.m. A luncheon will be served.

Interment will be at the Tooele City Cemetery immediately following the service.

“You will live forever in our memories and hearts! We love you!”