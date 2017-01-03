The family of Orson A. Johnson of Rush Valley invites the community to celebrate his 95th birthday at an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

Mr. Johnson is a lifelong resident of Tooele County whose family has farmed in the area since 1856. He is the proud son of Mormon pioneer forebears and has always respected and honored his heritage, through extensive church and missionary service and family history work. He had a long career working at Dugway Proving Ground as well as on the ranch, which he passed on to a son and, now, grandsons. He also served on various community boards and was a devoted leader in the Boy Scouts, attaining the rank of Silver Beaver.

Mr. Johnson married Jessie Sagers, another lifelong Tooele County resident, in 1941. They enjoyed a long and loving marriage, raising six children together and eventually welcoming dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

They endured the loss of their son, Steve, in 1976 and served an honorable couples mission to San Jose, California, in the 1980s. Jessie worked alongside Orson on the ranch and supported him in many leadership callings including bishop and stake presidency member. She died in 2010. Their close and loving posterity now stands at more than 100. He lost another son, Lee, in 2012. He has four remaining children: Darrell in Rush Valley, Carol in Tooele, Van in Cedar City and Ray in Cottonwood Heights.

The celebration of Mr. Johnson’s birthday will take place at the Rush Valley Town Hall, 50 S. Park St. Birthday cake will be served and a short program will take place, and there will be a book to sign and share memories.